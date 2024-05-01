Russia Shelled Village Of Liptsy In Kharkiv Region, Woman Was Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 78-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling of the village of Liptsi in Kharkiv region by Russian troops.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

"On May 1, at about 16:10, the Russian military fired on the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv district. A direct hit to a residential building was recorded. A 78-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds. She died from her injuries," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, the occupants fired at the village from a mortar.

Russians hitwith three more bombs

Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, on May 1, the Russian occupiers shelled the center of Zolochiv village in Kharkiv region with three guided aerial bombs. Two people were killed and six were injured. Administrative buildings, a bank branch, more than 20 cars were damaged, and a private house was destroyed.