(MENAFN) In a pivotal address at the Kiev Polytechnic Institute, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a resolute message to Ukrainians, emphasizing the necessity of heightened mobilization efforts as a crucial step towards eventual NATO membership. Blinken's speech underscored the enduring reliance of Ukraine on the support of the United States, while urging citizens to recognize the imperative role of conscription in countering Russian aggression.



Highlighting the sacrifices made by Ukrainian defenders who have steadfastly defended their nation for over two years, Blinken stressed the critical need for reinforcements to alleviate the burden borne by those on the front lines. "Your recent mobilization was a difficult decision, but a necessary one," Blinken affirmed, underscoring the importance of replenishing and fortifying Ukraine's military forces.



Central to Blinken's address was the acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by members of the Kiev Polytechnic Institute community, with 88 volunteers from the university having laid down their lives in the ongoing conflict. This poignant reminder of the human cost of war served to galvanize support for increased military engagement among the Ukrainian populace.



Against the backdrop of a radical military reform set to be implemented imminently, Kiev has taken decisive measures to enforce greater compliance with conscription laws, including harsh penalties for draft evasion. Moreover, the Ukrainian government's decision to deny consular services for citizens abroad underscores its unwavering commitment to mobilize all able-bodied men of fighting age in defense of the nation.



In response to Russia's estimates of staggering Ukrainian military losses, which surpass 111,000 for this year alone, the urgency of bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities becomes ever more apparent. Blinken's address serves as a rallying cry for Ukrainians to unite in the face of adversity, with conscription emerging as a pivotal tool in their quest for security and sovereignty amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

