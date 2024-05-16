UNHCR expresses worries over return of Syrian refugee’s back to their country

(MENAFN) Amid allegations of reduced aid prompting the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has restated its position against advocating or facilitating such repatriations at present. Through its WhatsApp communication platform, UNHCR clarified its stance, affirming its steadfast non-endorsement and non-assistance in the return of Syrian refugees to their country of origin.



The rationale behind UNHCR's stance, as elucidated by the organization, is rooted in the prevailing conditions within Syria, which are deemed unsuitable for the safe repatriation of refugees. Stressing the voluntary nature of repatriation decisions, UNHCR underscores the paramount importance of ensuring refugees' safety and security before contemplating any return initiatives.



Recently, UNHCR issued cautionary statements highlighting the severe limitations imposed by insufficient financial resources on its ability to facilitate the safe and dignified return of refugees to their home countries. With a substantial decline in funding for its operations, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where a mere 11 percent of the required funds have been secured to date, UNHCR expressed concerns regarding the heightened risks faced by refugees, including the potential resort to irregular migration via sea routes.



As a repercussion of the funding shortfall, UNHCR has been compelled to curtail its planned expenditures in four pivotal countries – Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen – resulting in a total reduction of USD93 million thus far. This decrease underscores the formidable challenges confronting UNHCR in fulfilling its mandate to deliver crucial support and protection to refugees, underscoring the urgent need for augmented financial aid to address the escalating requirements of displaced populations in the region.



Confronted with these financial constraints and the persistent instability in Syria and other conflict-affected nations, UNHCR reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding the rights and well-being of refugees. It emphasizes the indispensable role of international solidarity and support in tackling the multifaceted challenges associated with displacement and migration.

