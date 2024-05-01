Jordan's Aid Convoy Enters Gaza Through Beit Hanoun Crossing For First Time Ever

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) Wednesday delivered an aid convoy into embattled Gaza despite an attack on the convoy by extremist Israeli settlers earlier.According to a statement, JHCO said aid, for the first time, would be brought into the northern Gaza Strip via the Beit Hanoun crossing. Thirty-one trucks would enter through the crossing with Israel, establishing it as a new entry point for Jordanian aid to Gaza. The aid would be distributed through partner associations and organizations in the Strip.The statement detailed that the Jordanian convoy comprises an additional 48 trucks scheduled to cross through the Karam Abu Salem crossing, bringing today's total convoy count to 79 trucks. The convoy was attacked by extremist Israeli settlers while en route.In collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP) and various international charitable organizations and support institutions, the convoys carry food parcels and baby formula.Secretary-General of the JHCO, Hussein Shibli, emphasized Jordan's ongoing efforts to increase the number of convoys reaching the Gaza Strip, acknowledging the significant level of need.He remarked, "In alignment with royal directives and as a manifestation of Jordan's stance, we aim to reach as many of the people in Gaza as possible, fulfilling our humanitarian obligation and advocating for opening more crossings."Shibli disclosed that the total number of land trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip to date stands at 1,242, alongside 57 planes via El Arish airport in Egypt. Additionally, 90 Jordanian landings and 225 landings by friendly and brotherly countries were conducted.The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization continues to accept cash donations through its bank account at Bank El Etihad (Account No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), electronic wallets, Click at JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERCOM,and its website ().