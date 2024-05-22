Young Composers Thrill Listeners With Patriotic Music

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has hosted its ninth plenum, whichmarked the 90th anniversary of the Union, Azernews reports.

The plenum's extensive program included concerts, scientificconferences, and heated debates at the round table.

Starting with a concert of chamber instrumental and vocal musiccomposed by young talents like Vafa Bagirzade, SevinjAliyeva-Gambarova, Farid Fatullayev, Ilaha Gismat-Abdulla, TuralMammadli, and Elvin Guliyev, the plenum ended with a wide exchangeof opinions between composers, musicologists, and performers.

Of particular interest was the concert of symphonic music byyoung composers at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

At the concert, the State Symphony Orchestra thrilled theaudience with six patriotic music pieces composed by VugarMammadzade, Elvina Guliyeva, Ilaha Gismat-Abdulla, Eldar Babayev,Farida Fatullayeva, and Turala Mammadli under the baton of theorchestra's artistic director and chief conductor, Honoured ArtistFuad Ibrahimov.

The concert program included such heart-melting compositionslike İnsan, Qayıdış, Zəfər yolu, Gələcəyi düşünərkən, Dəstgah, Şuşafəthi, which are inspired by Azerbaijan's victory in the SecondGarabagh War.

A musicological conference on the topic "Creativity of YoungComposers" with the participation of young musicologists, as wellas a general final round-table discussion based on the results ofthe music listened to, also became the highlights of theplenum.