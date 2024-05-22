Azerbaijan's Ombudswoman Is On Visit To Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman) of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, is currently visiting the TurkishRepublic of Northern Cyprus at the invitation of Ilkan Varol, theOmbudsman of the country, Azernews reports.

During her visit, Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva held meetings withPresident Ersin Tatar and several key figures.

In a meeting attended by the Chief Ombudsman of the Republic ofTurkiye, Sharaf Malkoch, Sabina Aliyeva discussed her efforts insafeguarding human rights and freedoms, along with herinternational engagements with other ombudsmen and human rightsinstitutions.

S. Aliyeva highlighted the close cooperation between the HumanRights Commissioners of Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus, emphasisingongoing joint initiatives aimed at protecting the rights ofcitizens in both countries.

Discussions also revolved around enhancing human rightsprotection and legislation improvement. Aliyeva mentioned preparingrecommendations for legislative amendments and new laws.

The meetings facilitated exchanges of opinions on cooperation inhuman rights protection between the two countries.

Later, the Ombudsman provided information about the Ombudsman'smandate during meetings with the Speaker of the Parliament of theTurkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Zorlu Tore, Prime MinisterUnal Üstel, Prosecutor General Sarper Altıncık, and Chairman of theBar Association, Hasan Esendağlı.

Discussions focused on enhancing the protection of human rightsand freedoms, as well as improving the country's legislation, cooperation relations with institutions wereaddressed.

Attention was drawn to the fact that the Ombudsman is preparingsuggestions and recommendations for amendments and updates toexisting legislative acts, as well as the drafting of new laws, discussions in the meetings involved the exchangeof views between the countries on cooperation in safeguarding humanrights and freedoms.

During her meeting with Ilkan Varola, the Ombudsman of theTurkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Sabina Aliyeva reflectedpositively on the meetings and emphasised their significance infacilitating discussions on cooperation.

Aliyeva expressed satisfaction with the current cooperativerelations between the Ombudsman institutions of the twocountries.

The Ombudsman also mentioned that Azerbaijan will host the 29thsession of the Conference of the Parties to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29), this year, noting the plannedactivities in this direction by Azerbaijan's Ombudsman institutionand discussing potential cooperation prospects in this regard.