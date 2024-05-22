Belgian Official Stresses Crucial Financial Blend For COP29 Success

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulrich Lenarts, Deputy Director for Environment, Climate Policy,and Cooperation at the Belgian Federal State Service for ForeignAffairs, Foreign Trade, and Development, addressed ADA Universityduring the "Opportunities and Challenges for Climate Action:European and Regional Perspective" event, Azernews reports.

He commended Azerbaijan's COP29 team for their earnestcommitment to combating climate change.

"We held a ministerial meeting in March, and it's evident howseriously the COP29 team approaches their preparations in thisregard. This involves not only the Azerbaijani government'sreadiness but also preparing all countries to meet new climategoals. Secondly, addressing the financial aspect is crucial. Therequired funding necessitates a blend of public and privatefinancing, tapping into both international and domestic resources must consider the dynamic and expanding nature of opportunitiesat this juncture," he emphasised.

Veronika Baghi, head of the Hungarian delegation at the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change, underscored thesignificance of hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan, highlighting itsimportance for the entire region.

"Hungary and Azerbaijan belong to the same regional group,Eastern Europe. The negotiation process was complex due to thegeopolitical situation and tensions in the region. This event isn'tjust about the venue; it's about setting the general agenda anddrawing attention to the region and the country. Hence, it holdsimmense importance for both the country and the region," shestated.

Baghi also emphasised that the "troika" will play an importantrole in the fight against climate change.

Bagi recalled that during the COP28 held in Dubai, Armeniaagreed to hold the next conference in Azerbaijan, and this was asignificant event: "All this suggests that even countries with verydistinct experiences and tense relations can come together andreach a common agreement."

Asad Shirinov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Azerbaijan StateWater Resources Agency, described COP29 as a significant milestonein Azerbaijan's global reputation.

"This event marks our transition to the green economy andshowcases Azerbaijan's respect and prestige on the internationalstage. A key aspect of COP is updating legislation to align withinternational agreements. Azerbaijan consistently prioritisesclimate change, sustainable development, and ecology, achievingnotable results in COP events annually," he noted.

Shirinov highlighted Azerbaijan's initiatives during COP28,fostering knowledge exchange and cooperation on climate change'simpact on water resources, alternative water source utilisation,and seawater desalination. These initiatives facilitated regionaland global cooperation, fostering the sharing of best practices andtechnologies among stakeholders.