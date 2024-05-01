India, Croatia Discuss Bilateral Relations In 11Th Foreign Office Consultations

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 1 (KNN) India and Croatia held their 11th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Tuesday, engaging in comprehensive discussions on strengthening bilateral relations across various domains.

The Indian delegation was led by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Croatian side was headed by Petar Mihatov, Director General for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

During the consultations, the two sides conducted an extensive review of existing bilateral ties, exploring avenues to deepen cooperation in areas such as trade and economic relations, defence and maritime affairs, science and technology, innovation, research and development, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both nations underscored the importance of fostering cultural and interpersonal connections between their citizens.

Furthermore, the two sides exchanged views on international cooperation, including collaboration within the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.

They noted with satisfaction the growing cooperation aimed at further strengthening India-EU bilateral relations and emphasized the need for an early conclusion of a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The talks were conducted in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, with both nations agreeing to hold the next round of consultations in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, at a mutually convenient date.

