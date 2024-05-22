Iran’s TEDPIX increases by 1,237 points on Tuesday’s closing

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the TEDPIX, Tehran Stock Exchange's (TSE) primary index, surged by 1,237 points, reaching a total of 2,113,726. This increase occurred on the fourth day of the Iranian calendar week, reflecting positive momentum in the Iranian stock market.



The Tehran Stock Exchange stands as the most significant among Iran's four major stock exchanges, with the other three being the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB). These exchanges play vital roles in facilitating trading activities and capital flows within Iran's financial ecosystem.



However, Monday saw a temporary halt in activities across Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Leader Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying team. In response to this devastating event, the SEO announced a suspension of all transactions at the TSE, as well as over-the-counter and commodity-based transactions.



Despite the pause in trading activities, the SEO assured that physical market operations at mercantile exchanges would continue uninterrupted. The organization further pledged to provide additional updates regarding market operations in the days ahead, as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the tragic incident.



The helicopter crash, which occurred in the Varzaqan region of East Azarbaijan Province on Sunday, claimed the lives of Leader Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and seven others. The aircraft was en route to Tabriz City following the inauguration of the joint Qiz Qalasi Dam alongside the Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev earlier that day.



Leader Raisi, who assumed office in 2021, served as the eighth leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His sudden and untimely passing has deeply saddened the nation and cast a somber mood over Iran's financial markets as the country mourns the loss of its leader and his fellow passengers.

