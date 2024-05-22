Iranian chambers’ chiefs urge establishment of model to improve industrial parks

(MENAFN) The heads of Iran's chambers of commerce have urged the establishment of a cooperative framework between the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) and the private sector to enhance the development of the nation's industrial parks, as detailed by the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA).



During a meeting with ICCIMA's board of directors, the heads of Iran's chambers underscored the importance of granting the private sector a more prominent role in advancing the growth of industrial parks and zones across the country. ICCIMA Head, Samad Hassanzadeh, highlighted the significance of collaboration between government bodies and the private sector, emphasizing its potential to acquaint the government with the capacities of private enterprises.



In the same gathering, ISIPO Head Farshad Moghimi revealed the government's intentions to introduce a support package for businesses by the end of June, coinciding with the National Industry and Mining Day.



Moghimi also provided insights into the current landscape, noting the presence of 870 active industrial parks nationwide, accommodating over 61,000 operational units.



Reflecting back to 2023, ICCIMA members reiterated the necessity of allocating a portion of the national budget for the upkeep of infrastructure within industrial parks throughout the country.



During a session of the ICCIMA Industries Committee, participants delved into matters concerning the nation's industrial parks, particularly focusing on infrastructure reconstruction, repair, and maintenance. Attendees stressed the importance of establishing a separate credit line in the national budget bill to address infrastructure-related challenges within industrial parks, signaling the urgency of dedicated financial provisions to address these critical needs.

