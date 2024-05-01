Mir Launches New Autonomous Mobile Forklift-Type Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) has launched its MiR1200 Pallet Jack autonomous mobile robot (AMR).

With advanced artificial intelligence (AI) pallet detection, powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the MiR1200 Pallet Jack uses 3D vision to identify pallets and do pick up and pallet delivery with“unprecedented precision”, says the company.

Mads Paulin, vice president of R&D at MiR, says:“The MiR1200 Pallet Jack is our latest effort to push the boundaries in autonomous material handling.

“We believe that the built-in AI detection system is a significant improvement over older detection technologies.

“Our approach will reduce pick-and-place cycle times, deliver best-in-class pick accuracy and allow us to continuously deliver advanced, AI-based functionality and value to our customers.”

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"