Who Is Krishna Mukherjee? TV Actress Accuses Producer Of Harassment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Krishna Mukherjee, who played the lead in the television serial 'Shubh Shagun' has accused the show's producer, Kundan Singh, of harassment in a recent Instagram post. Mukherjee claims Singh has failed to pay her a significant payment for her work on the show and also refuted all accusations and vowed legal action against the actor.
Producer Kundan refuted Krishna's claims, advising his Instagram followers to 'beware of lies.'
Krishna Mukherjee is an Indian actress who works primarily in Hindi television. She made her acting debut in 2014 with 'Jhalli Anjali', as Sheena.
