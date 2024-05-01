Comedian Rohan Joshi Gets Fraud Call Accusing Him Of Transporting Drugs, Terms It 'Greatest Scam'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) You may have heard about the viral courier fraud circulating in India, in which scammers target individuals by saying that their ID card was used for illegal operations such as narcotics or gun smuggling. These scammers frequently masquerade as Customs or police officers, coercing victims into sending funds to their accounts. This strategy now targets comedian Rohan Joshi, who is one of the founding members of the creative agency AIB, described an incident with a fraudster attempting the well-known courier scam. However, a little slip-up revealed it.

Rohan Joshi's post

Joshi posted an Instagram video about what he called the "greatest scam call." He stated that he received a call from someone claiming to represent the Delhi Police and Customs. The caller said Joshi's Aadhaar card had been linked to cocaine trafficking from Delhi to Cambodia. When Joshi inquired about the precise type of medications associated with his name, there was a lengthy delay before the man tentatively responded "MMDA."

Also read:

Who is Krishna Mukherjee? TV actress accuses producer of harassment

Fortunately, Joshi terminated the contract before any financial harm occurred, preserving his bank balance. Soon after, fans began leaving comments on the video. One user recounted a similar experience, writing, "This occurred to me too! My buddy mentioned MDMA with confidence, but I was thinking, do you even know what you're talking about? Chal MDMA ka complete form data. The guy was scared and hung up. I received another call a few weeks later and simply asked him if he had come prepared with what MDMA stands for this time, and I believe they have now blocked me.