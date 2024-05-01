Russian Shelling Leaves Woman Injured Near Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian shelling targeting a village in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, a woman was injured.

This was announced on Facebook by the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

"On May 1, at 12:20, the Russian forces shelled the village of Lelyukivka, Shevchenkivska community, Kupiansk district. A 67-year-old woman was injured. She was rushed to a medical facility," the post says.

War update: 122 combat clashes on front lines in past 24 hours

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As reported, on April 25, as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, two women were injured.