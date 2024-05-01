(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 30th, 2024 – The Ashwin Sheth Group, a prominent real estate entity in the MMR region, has forged a partnership with Uber India, a globally recognized mobility leader, on the occasion of World Day for Safety and Health at Work. This strategic alliance aims to provide secure and convenient transportation solutions to both internal and external stakeholders. The collaboration is geared towards fostering sustainability, safety, convenience and work-life balance by offering mobility services that cater to the overall well-being of employees.



The primary objective of this collaboration is to deliver a seamless and cashless commuting experience, promoting the use of Uber Green cabs. These cabs facilitate the movement of people within cities using electric vehicles and fully battery-powered cars. The emphasis on electric mobility aligns with global efforts toward cleaner transportation, resulting in reduced local pollution and fewer climate-related emissions.



The Ashwin Sheth Group is deeply committed to environmental sustainability and has already initiated efforts towards implementing green and eco-friendly solutions in our projects. Through this partnership, the group aims to further its commitment to a sustainable future while providing enhanced transportation options for its stakeholders.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Prabhakar Azad, Chief People and Process Officer at Ashwin Sheth Group stated, “At Ashwin Sheth Group, we prioritize creating a safe and healthy environment for both our external partners and internal stakeholders. Our collaboration with Uber India reflects our commitment to nurturing a workplace culture that values the well-being and work-life balance of our team members and associates. This initiative provides a secure and convenient transportation option, especially for those returning late from work or those travelling to far-away projects, aligning with our core principle of putting our employees first. It underscores our steadfast dedication to ensuring the welfare of our workforce not only on special occasions but consistently every day. Additionally, it underscores our dedication to sustainability by encouraging everyone to book Uber Green Cabs”.







