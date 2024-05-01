New Zealand Visa For Croatia, Hungary, Estonia, Greek And Kuwaiti Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

The introduction of the NZeTA program in July 2019 has greatly relaxed visa limitations for qualifying individuals. This program allows people to visit New Zealand for leisure, business, or transit without needing to go through the hassle of applying for a visa at an embassy. The visa waiver is applicable to nationals from 190 countries, including individuals who possess Croatian citizenship. The New Zealand eTA is effective for two years and permits multiple brief visits. Additionally, for cruise ships and airlines, the certification remains effective for a period of five years. Those who meet the necessary criteria can conveniently apply for the New Zealand eTA through an online platform. Travelers with multiple passports should enter New Zealand using the same passport that was used to submit the eTA application because the eTA is electronically linked to a particular passport. Although it is not required by law, travelers are advised to have a printed copy of the NzeTA with them.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF CROATIAN



Passport – You need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the photo needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

