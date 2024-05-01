President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Of Muftis Of Russia's North Caucasus Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hasreceived a delegation consisting of Muftis of the North Caucasusregion of the Russian Federation led by Mufti ofKarachay-Cherkessia of the Russian Federation Ismail Berdiev, Azernews reports.

The delegation includes Mufti of the Chechen Republic SalahMezhiev, Mufti of Stavropol Territory Muhammad Rakhimov, Mufti ofKabardino-Balkarian Republic Hazratali Dzaseev, Mufti of theRepublic of North Ossetia-Alania Hajimurad Gatsalov, Mufti of theRepublic of Adygea Askarbiy Kardanov, Mufti of the Republic ofMufti of Kalmykia Soltanahmad Karolaev, Rector of North CaucasusIslamic University Sharabuddin Chochaev, and the representative ofthe Caucasus Muslim Office for the Republic of Dagestan ShahabiddinKarimov.