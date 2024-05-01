Azerbaijani FM Discusses COP29 With Assistant Director-General Of UNESCO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Republic of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov,engaged in discussions regarding collaboration opportunities withinthe scope of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties tothe UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) with UNESCO'sAssistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences,Gabriela Ramos, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of ForeignAffairs.
The meeting also emphasised matters concerning cooperationbetween Azerbaijan and UNESCO. Additionally, various topics ofshared interest were deliberated upon during the encounter.
MENAFN01052024000195011045ID1108160863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.