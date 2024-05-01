Air Strike On Zolochiv: Number Of Wounded Increases To Six, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded as a result of a Russian air strike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region on May 1 increased to six, including an 11-year-old child.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"According to the updated data, as a result of today's enemy shelling of Zolochiv with guided aerial bombs, two civilians were killed and six injured, including an 11-year-old boy," the post says.

A man of 64 and a 38-year-old woman were killed - local residents who were in a car in the area of the Guided aerial bomb (GAB) hit.

"A 74-year-old woman and a 77-year-old civilian man were hospitalized with explosive injuries. Their condition is assessed as moderate. A 35-year-old wounded man with a mild condition was treated on an outpatient basis. A 50-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were also injured. All of them were provided with the necessary medical aid," said Syniehubov.

According to him, administrative buildings, the Savings Bank building, more than 20 cars were damaged, and a private house was destroyed.

As reported, on the morning of May 1, Russian troops launched an air strike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region. As of 11 a.m., two people were reported dead and as many wounded.