Caresmartz Exhibits Innovative Home Care Technology At PHA 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Caresmartz, a leading-edge home care solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Pennsylvania Homecare Association's (PHA) 2024 Annual Conference, taking place from May 15-17, 2024, at the Kalahari Resorts, the Poconos.



About the Conference



Industry leaders and those who want to understand how home care is changing in Pennsylvania should attend the event.



All attendees will be able to take advantage of the conference's educational sessions, peer and expert networking opportunities, and an expo hall full of innovative technological solutions.



Attendees will also get in-depth insights on the most recent standards, trends, and developments impacting the future of home care. As such, they'll be able to provide excellent care while remaining ahead of the curve.



Visit CareSmartz360 at Booth# 60



CareSmartz360, the leading all-in-one home care solution, will be exhibiting at the conference. Swing by Booth # 60, where you will meet the expert duo - Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales, and Erin Cahill, Account Executive - and discover how CareSmartz360 can streamline your home care operations.



What the Caresmartz Duo Have to Say



"We're excited to exhibit CareSmartz360 at the PHA Conference," said Ruby Mehta, who'll be present along with Erin Cahill - both product specialists at Caresmartz - at Booth No. 60 to give the attendees an overview of the features and functionalities of CareSmartz360.



"Our comprehensive software solutions empower home care agencies to streamline operations, improve communication, and eventually deliver exceptional care," Ruby added.



"CareSmartz360 simplifies scheduling and caregiver management and ensures regulatory compliance," said Erin Cahill. "We're confident attendees will be able to recognize the value of our user-friendly platform and its ability to improve the overall quality of care," she added.



CareSmartz360 empowers agencies to:



Easily Manage Scheduling and Caregivers



The platform simplifies scheduling, matches caregivers' skills and client needs, and streamlines communication between staff, caregivers, & clients.



Boost Client Engagement and Satisfaction



The software offers a secure portal for clients, families, and caregivers to effortlessly coordinate schedules, tasks, communication, and invoices in real time.



Ensure Regulatory Compliance



CareSmartz360 is a HIPAA-compliant software that sends automatic compliance expiry reminders to caregivers and is EVV integrated in 40+ states.



Join CareSmartz360 at the PHA Conference



Attendees at the PHA conference are invited to visit CareSmartz360 at Booth# 60 to:



- Experience live product demonstrations.



- Discuss their specific needs with CareSmartz360 representatives.



- Network with industry leaders



- Learn how CareSmartz360 can help them navigate the evolving home care landscape.



About CareSmartz360



Dedicated to empowering home care agencies to deliver exceptional care, Caresmartz offers a comprehensive suite of software tools, including scheduling, billing, and client management.



Their innovative technology solutions help agencies improve efficiency and client satisfaction, and provide a more rewarding work environment for caregivers.



About Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA)



The PHA is the top voice for home care providers in the state. It advocates for quality, accessible, and affordable home care services for all residents of Pennsylvania.



Their annual conference is a much-awaited event, bringing together industry leaders for education, networking, and collaboration.

