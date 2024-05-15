Amir To Chair Qatar's Delegation To Arab Summit In Bahrain On Thursday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will head Qatar's participating delegation in the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, which will be held on Thrusday in Bahrain. His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and an official delegation. (QNA)

MENAFN15052024000067011011ID1108219470