Four Die In Granite Quarry Explosion In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Four people were killed in an explosion at a granite quarry in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.
The blast occurred in the storage room of the quarry where the explosive materials were kept.
Police officials told IANS that two lorries used for transporting the granites were totally gutted in the explosion.
Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of firework factories in the state and is considered as the fireworks capital of the country.
More details are awaited.
