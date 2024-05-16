               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tamil Nadu News: 4 Dead, 15 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Chennai. Video


5/16/2024 12:00:29 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Four people have died and more than 15 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry in Maduranthakam on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, Tamil Nadu, as it lost control while trying to overtake injured have been taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.(More details are awaited)

Live Mint

