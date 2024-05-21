On This Day: Key Events In History On May 21, From Adolf Hitler Signing 'Pact Of Steel', 1939 To 'Joplin' Tornado In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "May 22 marks an important day in history, featuring significant events that left lasting impacts on world history. Take a look:Joplin tornado in US, 2011The Joplin tornado was indeed a devastating event. It occurred on May 22, 2011, and ranks as one of the deadliest tornadoes in US history tornado carved a path of destruction through Joplin, Missouri, causing catastrophic damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure storm's intensity and size were particularly notable, with winds reaching estimated speeds of over 200 mph (320 km/h) and a width of up to one mile (1.6 km).Hitler and Mussolini signed 'Pact of Steel', 1939The Pact of Steel was a military and political alliance between Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler and Fascist Italy under Benito Mussolini. It was signed on May 22, 1939, in Berlin, Germany. The pact strengthened the ties between the two dictators and their regimes, committing them to mutual support during the war agreement outlined that the other signatory would come to its aid if either country were attacked by a third party not already involved in the conflict. This pact further solidified the Axis powers, including Japan, as they moved towards World War II poet Victor Hugo died, 1885Victor Hugo, the renowned French poet, novelist, and dramatist considered one of the most significant figures of the French Romantic movement, passed away at the age of 83 literary legacy extends beyond his lifetime, with works like“Les Misérables” and“The Hunchback of Notre-Dame” leaving an indelible mark on literature and culture worldwide. Hugo's writings often explored themes of social justice, human suffering, and the pursuit of freedom, making him a towering figure not only in French literature but in global literary history Wagner was born, 1972Richard Wagner, the influential German composer known for impacting Western music through his operas and compositions, was born in Leipzig, 1972 works, characterized by their dramatic intensity and innovative musical techniques, remain significant in the classical music canon. Wagner's operas, such as \"The Ring Cycle\" and“Tristan und Isolde,” broke with conventional musical forms and thematic material Scorpion sank, 1968In 1968, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Scorpion, with 99 men aboard, sank in the Atlantic Ocean. (The remains of the sub were later found on the ocean floor 400 miles southwest of the Azores.)

