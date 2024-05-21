Over 48,000 Individual Enterprises Registered By Ukrainians In Poland In Past Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 48,464 individual enterprises have been registered by Ukrainians in Poland over the past two years.

The relevant statement was made by Diia in Warsaw in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“Over the past two years, Ukrainians have registered 48,464 individual enterprises in Poland. Prior to the beginning of the full-scale invasion, our compatriots used to set up about 200 individual enterprises per month. In spring 2022, their number increased from 600 to 1,700. In the following months, Ukrainians registered 2,000 individual enterprises per month, and this indicator reached 3,000 per month in 2023,” the report states.

As estimated by Diia, Ukrainians set up 30,325 new individual enterprises in Poland last year. Initially, Ukrainian businesses targeted mainly Ukrainian customers.

“For example, today Ukraine's Chornomorka, Lviv Croissants or Milk Bar have queues even on the street. People wait for two hours to sit at a table. Earlier, they were mainly Ukrainians, but now we see that about 40% of those in queues are Poles. A Ukrainian beauty salon has opened near our office, where our girls work. They speak Ukrainian, but 80% of clients are the Polish women. Thus, in the past six months, the local consumer culture has been changing under the influence of Ukrainian business. Poles may not want to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs, but now they often have no other choice,” Head of Diia Center in Warsaw Viktoriia Korytnik told.

A reminder that Ukrainians in Poland mainly choose to set up a business that requires the least amount of expenses.

Photo: gov