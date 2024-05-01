Woman Hurt As Russians Attack Nikopol With Artillery, MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Nikopol with artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers late on April 30, injuring a woman.
Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhii Lysak announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"In the evening, the enemy shelled Nikopol three times. They used not only heavy artillery but also Grad multiple rocket launchers. An 82-year-old woman was injured. She will undergo outpatient treatment," he said.
Lysak added that an administrative building, a kindergarten, a gas station, seven high-rise buildings, a two-story house and a power line had been damaged in the strikes.
On the afternoon of April 30, Russian troops launched five artillery attacks and three kamikaze drone strikes on communities in the Nikopol district. Read also:
