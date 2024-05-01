Invaders Shell 13 Settlements In Kherson Region On Apr 30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck 13 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Tuesday, April 30.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Antonivka, Kizomys, Inzhenerne, Novotiahynka, Prydniprovske, Veletenske, Tiahynka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Novooleksandrivka, Lvove, Dudchany and Kherson were under fire, he said.
Eight private houses, a cell tower and a store were damaged.
No civilian casualties were reported.
