Bomb Threat In Delhi Schools LIVE Updates: Nothing Found So Far, No Need To Panic, Says Atishi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bomb Threat In Delhi Schools LIVE: Multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email on Monday, warning them of bombs on their premises, news agency ANI reported. Police have initiated search operations following the alerts. Initial investigations suggest multiple Delhi schools have received similar emails of bomb threats. All students have been evacuated and are being sent back home for their safety, police said.

Three schools-Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, and Delhi Public School in Dwarka-received bomb threats, according to NDTV.

“Information was received regarding a bomb in Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. Search is underway,\" ANI quoted Delhi Police.

