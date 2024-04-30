WFP, EU Collaborate To Empower Refugees, Host Communities In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Egypt and the European Commission's Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) have forged a new partnership aimed at empowering refugees, individuals affected by crises, and host communities in Egypt. The focus is on enhancing self-reliance and fostering social cohesion.

The European Union (EU) has contributed €2m to support this initiative, benefiting approximately 6,000 people. The target groups include refugees from various countries, Sudanese individuals who have fled conflict, and Egyptian host communities. The program will be implemented through capacity-strengthening initiatives in cities such as Cairo, Alexandria, Aswan, and Damietta.

Over 18 months, participants will receive training across diverse fields, including skilled trades like carpentry, manufacturing, and craftsmanship. By collaborating with the private sector, the program will also facilitate on-the-job training, ensuring a smooth transition from learning to employment opportunities. Recently, WFP Egypt's Interim Country Director, Gianpietro Bordignon, along with Ambassador Christian Berger, Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt, and an EU delegation, visited Aswan to mark the program's launch. The initial phase included vocational training sessions with refugees, covering areas such as digital marketing, graphic design, and culinary arts.

Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, and Minister of Social Solidarity, Nevine Al-Kabbaj, were also present at the inauguration in Aswan.

Al-Mashat said:“The World Food Programme and the European Union are crucial development partners for Egypt. Our collaborative efforts span diverse areas, including food security and human capital investment. This commitment reflects our people-centric approach to inclusive development.”

Minister El-Kabbaj of Social Solidarity highlighted the multifaceted intervention package provided by the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS) for Egypt's 9 million migrants and refugees. The package includes humanitarian assistance, social care, social protection, and economic empowerment measures. Special attention is given to vulnerable groups, including women, children, persons with disabilities, those without care, and the elderly. MOSS recognizes the importance of partnerships with line ministries, civil society, and international organizations. The strong and effective collaboration with the European Union Delegation in Egypt enables comprehensive and sustainable solutions to address crises and emergencies.

Christian Berger, Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt, emphasised that a collective and cooperative approach is essential for tangible solutions in migration, resilience, livelihoods, and social cohesion. He underscored the role of youth and women as gateways to reconciliation, social cohesion, and peace education across society.

Gian-Pietro Bordignon, WFP Interim Country Director in Egypt, expressed enthusiasm about expanding the partnership with the EU.“The goal is to enhance the resilience of refugees and host communities, ultimately increasing their employment prospects. Thanks to the EU's contribution, WFP in Egypt can provide essential tools for self-reliance, allowing individuals to secure their basic needs independently. The collaboration with Egyptian partners is instrumental in achieving this vital mission, as together, we strive to improve the lives of those facing significant challenges,” he said.