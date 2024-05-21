Egypt, Japan Partner On Blood Bag Production, Technology Transfer

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology (UPA) has finalized an agreement with JMS Japan, a leading blood bag manufacturer, for a new production facility in Egypt.

This came during a Tuesday meeting between UPA Chairperson Bahaa El-Din Zidan and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to follow up on several important work files and the efforts made by the Authority during the past period.

The blood bag production project is a partnership between UPA, represented by ECMI, JMS Japan, and Intervarma, the exclusive agent of JMS in Egypt. The agreement was signed in Singapore in the presence of the Egyptian ambassador.

Zidan briefed Madbouly on the results of his recent visit to Singapore, where he finalized an agreement with JMS Japan; he also met with representatives from the Singaporean Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry, and Chamber of Commerce.

One outcome of these meetings was an agreement with a global wheelchair manufacturer to localize production in Egypt, to make the country a regional hub for wheelchair manufacturing.

Zidan also discussed plans for Egypt to host the Africa Health Conference in June 2024. The conference, which will be held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, will bring together stakeholders from across the continent to discuss challenges and opportunities in the healthcare sector.

In addition, Zidan updated Madbouly on the work of UPA committees focused on facilitating the establishment of medical device and supply factories in Egypt, as well as developing a unified strategy for localizing vaccine production.

Madbouly expressed his support for UPA's efforts and reiterated the government's commitment to developing the healthcare sector and improving access to quality medical supplies for all Egyptians.



