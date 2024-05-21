Siemens Energy Egypt Service Centre Launches 1.9-MW Solar Power Plant In Sczone

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A 1.9-megawatt solar power plant was inaugurated at the Siemens Energy Egypt Service Center in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) on Tuesday. The plant, comprising approximately 3,280 photovoltaic solar panels spread over 8,500 square meters, is expected to generate about 3 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually, covering 90% of the site's needs.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of SCZone; Frank Hartmann, German Ambassador to Cairo; and Vinod Philip, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy.

Gamal El-Din emphasized SCZone's commitment to sustainable development and encouraged all companies operating within the zone to adopt renewable energy sources.

He highlighted the environmental benefits of this transition, such as reduced reliance on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions, and noted that it would enhance the marketability of products manufactured in the zone, particularly in light of international regulations like the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

Shaker hailed the solar plant as a significant step towards achieving Egypt's Vision 2030 for renewable energy, which aims to establish the country as a regional and international hub for green energy production and trade. He stressed the importance of private sector participation in this effort and acknowledged the government's ongoing projects in partnership with global entities in various renewable energy fields.

Ambassador Hartmann emphasized the expertise of German companies in green energy technologies and their role as essential partners for Egypt in its green transition. He cited wind and solar power plants, sustainable transportation projects, and other initiatives as examples of this collaboration.

Philip affirmed Siemens Energy's leadership in green energy technologies and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations by 2030. He noted that the solar plant in Sokhna would reduce the Siemens Center's carbon footprint by 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

The Siemens Energy Egypt Service Center, established to support Egypt's regional energy hub ambitions, provides maintenance services for various types of equipment, including gas and steam turbines, electrical generators, and air compressors.



