Egypt's Pres. Awards Kuwait Amir Order Of The Nile

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIOR, April 30 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi Tuesday awarded His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Order of the Nile, the most prestigious Egyptian medal given to presidents, kings and Amirs in recognition of their roles.
The Order was given to His Highness the Amir, at Al-Itihadya Presidential Palace, to reflect deep-rooted relations between the two sisterly countries, and in the enhancement of friendly bonds of friendship of His Highness the Amir. (end)
