               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt's Pres. Awards Kuwait Amir Order Of The Nile


4/30/2024 3:05:19 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIOR, April 30 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi Tuesday awarded His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Order of the Nile, the most prestigious Egyptian medal given to presidents, kings and Amirs in recognition of their roles.
The Order was given to His Highness the Amir, at Al-Itihadya Presidential Palace, to reflect deep-rooted relations between the two sisterly countries, and in the enhancement of friendly bonds of friendship of His Highness the Amir. (end)
kd


MENAFN30042024000071011013ID1108158472

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search