Dr Ajaz Shah Made Incharge Principal GDC Srinagar

According to the same order Dr. Parveen Akhter Lone will be the incharge Principal of Indira Gandhi, Government Dental College Jammu upon the retirement of Dr. Rakesh Krishen Gupta.

Meanwhile, Dr Rukhsana Jabeen has been given charge of the post of principal Government Medical College Anantnag and Dr Khurshid Wani will be the principal GMC Handwara.

According to an order, Dr Iffat Hassan has been relieved from the charge of the post of principal GMC Handwara.

“Consequent upon the superannuation of Prof. (Dr.) Anjum Farhana, I/c Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag on 30.04.2024 & due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place because of General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024 and in order to ensure patient care in Government Medical College, Anantnag and Government Medical College, Handwara, it is hereby ordered that Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb, Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Government Medical College, Srinagar shall look after the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag, till further orders,” reads the order.

“Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Wani, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College, Srinagar shall look after the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Handwara, till further orders, relieving Dr. Iffat Hassan, I/C Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar from the charge of post of Principal, Government Medical College, Handwara with immediate effect,” it

reads

further.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now