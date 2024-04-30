Dr Ajaz Shah Made Incharge Principal GDC Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Dr Ajaz Ahmad Shah,
Prof & Head of Department Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery,
has been given the charge of the post of principal, Government Dental College Srinagar.
“Consequent upon the retirement of Dr. Riyaz Farooq, Principal, Government Dental College, Srinagar on 30.04.2024 (A.N) and due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place because of General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024, and in the interest of patient care, it is, hereby, ordered that Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Shah shall temporarily look after the charge of the post of Principal of Government Dental College Srinagar,” said an order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer.
According to the same order Dr. Parveen Akhter Lone will be the incharge Principal of Indira Gandhi, Government Dental College Jammu upon the retirement of Dr. Rakesh Krishen Gupta.ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, Dr Rukhsana Jabeen has been given charge of the post of principal Government Medical College Anantnag and Dr Khurshid Wani will be the principal GMC Handwara.
According to an order, Dr Iffat Hassan has been relieved from the charge of the post of principal GMC Handwara.
“Consequent upon the superannuation of Prof. (Dr.) Anjum Farhana, I/c Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag on 30.04.2024 & due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place because of General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024 and in order to ensure patient care in Government Medical College, Anantnag and Government Medical College, Handwara, it is hereby ordered that Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb, Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Government Medical College, Srinagar shall look after the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag, till further orders,” reads the order. Read Also Govt Extends Working Days, Duty Hours In GMCs, GDCs Of J&K QR Codes Mandated For Hospitals In J&K
“Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Wani, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College, Srinagar shall look after the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Handwara, till further orders, relieving Dr. Iffat Hassan, I/C Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar from the charge of post of Principal, Government Medical College, Handwara with immediate effect,” it
reads
further.
