Australia's Big Bet On World's First 'Useful' Quantum Computer


4/30/2024 9:09:50 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Australian government has announced a pledge of approximately A$940 million (US$617 million) to PsiQuantum, a quantum computing start-up company based in Silicon Valley.

Half of the funding will come from the Queensland government, and in exchange, PsiQuantum will locate its planned quantum computer in Brisbane, with a regional headquarters at Brisbane Airport.

PsiQuantum claims it will build the world's first“useful” quantum computer. Such a device could be enormously helpful for applications like cracking codes, discovering new materials and drugs, modeling climate and weather, and solving other tough computational problems.

Companies around the world - and several national governments - are racing to be the first to solve the quantum computing puzzle. How likely is it Australia's bet on PsiQuantum will pay off?

Quantum 101

Quantum computers are computers that run quantum algorithms. These are step-by-step sets of instructions that change data encoded with quantum information. (Ordinary computers run digital algorithms, step-by-step sets of instructions that change digital information.)

Digital computers represent information as long strings of 1s and 0s. Quantum computers represent information as long lists of numbers. Over the past century, scientists have discovered these numbers are naturally encoded in fine details of energy and matter.

Quantum computing operates fundamentally differently from traditional computing. It uses principles of quantum physics and may be able to perform calculations that are not feasible for digital computers.

