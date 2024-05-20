Mint Primer : India's Ties With Iran: What After Ebrahim Raisi?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Who was Ebrahim Raisi?Raisi was a hardliner who won Iran's 2021 presidential polls that saw the lowest-ever turnout in the Islamic Republic's history. Raisi was on the US sanctions lists for several charges including his role in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 at the end of the Iran-Iraq war. A protégé of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the 85-year-old Supreme Leader, Raisi was one of several contenders tipped to succeed him. From prosecutor general of Tehran in 1994 to chief justice of the country, Raisi had worn many hats. At another level, under Raisi, Iran enriched uranium to nearly weapons-grade.

