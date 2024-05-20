Usyk Topped Ranking Of Best Boxers According To The Ring

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ring magazine has published an updated ranking of the world's best boxers regardless of weight category.

The list is headed by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated British Tyson Fury and became the absolute heavyweight champion, Ukrinform reports.

Naoya Inoue from Japan, who recently defended the title of absolute champion in the second lightest weight in a fight with Mexican Luis Neri, took second place.

The third position in The Ring rankings goes to American Terence Crawford, who will have his first fight in the middleweight division against Israil Madrimov of Uzbekistan on 3 August in Los Angeles.

