Vinnytsia Community Hands Over 240 Drones And Charging Stations To Assault Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia community handed over 240 drones, charging stations, and hygiene products to the 3rd Assault Brigade.

This was reported on Facebook by Vinnytsia Mayor, Serhii Morhunov, Ukrinform reports.

“The legendary 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. Recently, we met with its fighters again and handed over the necessary equipment,” Morhunov wrote.

According to him, the assault brigade received 240 FPV drones, 10 night Mavic 3Ts, and five charging stations purchased at the expense of the community.

Russian missile attack: Fire breaks out at critical infrastructure site inregion

In addition, 30,000 dry showers were handed over to the defenders.



































It is noted that the defenders of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently fighting in one of the hottest spots on the front.

As reported, the Vinnytsia community handed over attack drones and special equipment to the soldiers of the 120th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade fighting in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.

Since the beginning of the year, the Vinnytsia City Council has purchased 6,000 drones for the Ukrainian military at the expense of the community.