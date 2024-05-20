Kherson Region's Community Receives 20 Generators From Netherlands

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of the Beryslav community in the Kherson region received 20 generators as charitable aid from the Netherlands.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Philanthropist Patrick Van T Haar delivered the equipment," the message says.

It is noted that this is not the first such shipment.

"Generators are already an integral part of the daily life of local residents. There is no electricity in the city due to constant enemy shelling. Therefore, assistance with the delivery of such equipment is relevant and important for the population," the RMA said.

As Ukrinform reported, nine settlements in Kherson region were left without electricity due to Russian shelling.

Photo: Kherson RMA, Telegram