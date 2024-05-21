Exciting Summer Offers In Dubai For Emirates Customers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has launched great offers for holidaymakers travelling to Dubai this summer. With a return ticket, all Emirates customers can enjoy complimentary access to some of the city's top attractions, ensuring an exciting summer without breaking the bank.



Moreover, Emirates passengers flying to, through, or back to Dubai can leverage their boarding pass to access exclusive discounts at a wide range of retail, leisure, and dining establishments, as well as renowned attractions and luxury spas throughout Dubai and the UAE.



Running from 22 May 2024 to 11 June 2024 and valid for travel between 25 May 2024 to 31 August 2024, this fantastic offer includes access to The View at The Palm, AYA Universe, Dubai Parks and Resorts and Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Passengers simply need to apply the code 'EKDXB25' when purchasing flights from Emirates or on the Emirates app to claim a one-time complementary entry code for each venue for all passengers in the booking. Alternatively, if booking through travel agents or Emirates ticketing offices or Emirates contact centre, passengers will need to email ... detailing their PNR number, arrival date in Dubai, contact phone number and all passenger names to claim their unique access codes.



Customers travelling over summer can indulge in discounts and rewards via My Emirates Pass. Starting from 1 May 2024 to 30 September 2024, by simply presenting a physical or digital boarding pass and a valid form of identification at participating venues, Emirates customers can access the deals and discounts.

Dubai's Summer Surprises also return this summer that will delight, thrill, and excite visitors of all ages. Customers flying to Dubai from 28 June 2024 to 1 September 2024 will be able to enjoy unbeatable shopping deals, star-studded concerts, and incredible entertainment.

Visitors can use Emirates Pass to enjoy Dubai Summer Surprises.

Members of the Emirates loyalty program, Emirates Skywards can earn Miles(points) with the airline's partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even tickets for concerts and sports events.

Emirates Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Emirates Holidays' dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they're away.

Booking with Emirates Holidays allows bonus Miles on top of the Miles received for flight.

Emirates presently operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka and via Dubai connects over 140 destinations worldwide.

-N