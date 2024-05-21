Kuwait Oil Price Up 59 Cents USD 86.33 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 59 cents to USD 86.33 per barrel on Monday, an increase from USD 85.47 pb recorded last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

At the global level, the price of the Brent crude went down by 27 cents to USD 83.71 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by 26 cents to USD 79.80 pb. (end)

