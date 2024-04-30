An Idea to a Multimillion Dollar Company in Less Than Two Years: A Success Story Powered by QF’s Stars of Science

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation )

Doha, Qatar, 29 April 2024: What was pitched as an idea to Qatar Foundation’s Stars of Science in 2022 is known today as the Infant Intellectual Auto Classifier, a diagnostic tool designed to assess a child's intellectual capabilities from as early as four months to eight years old.



Growing rapidly with two centers in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, and with over 40 employees, the company has quickly become a multimillion-dollar establishment that is changing lives every day.



The tool, a marriage between artificial intelligence and precision medicine, helps identify disorders such as autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, sensory disorders, speech delays, and motor development delays at an early stage, preventing misdiagnosis that often results in unnecessary stress, costs, and traumatic experiences.



It functions by collecting behavioral and physiological data from children, such as heart rate, eye movement, and facial reactions, as they watch an animated video. The tool's algorithm then uses the captured data to determine the child's possible intellectual ability range and supports physicians in making an accurate diagnosis.



Dr. Al-Deri’s inspiration behind creating the tool came from seeing high misdiagnosis rates which resulted in unsuccessful improvement plans, something that Dr. Al-Deri experienced himself. His misdiagnosis of a learning difficulty was later reversed, and at the of 14 he went on to become the youngest person in Jordan to enroll in undergraduate studies.



“Our tool boasts a misdiagnosis rate of as low as 0.5 percent whereas conventionally the misdiagnosis rates have been anywhere between 40-60 percent,” he said. “One of the unique aspects of the tool is the test or screening time is only 6.5 minutes which contributes greatly to its high accuracy rate.”



Typically, these tests are at least 60 mins, and naturally the long duration can make children anxious and result in false positives. Additionally, the test can be undertaken by infants as young as four months, as opposed to three or four years old. This early detection, during the child’s ‘golden period’ of development, significantly improves chances of being able to better manage the disorder.



Recapping his journey with Stars of Science, Dr. Al Deri said: “I came with an idea, a data set and an algorithm plan but I was missing the driving force needed to convert an idea into a product – funds – and that’s what Stars of Science made happen.



“I had found investors before, but it was always at a cost usually in the form of high equity, which as an entrepreneur I didn’t want to give away at the initial stage of my journey, so I am eternally grateful a platform like Stars of Science exists that unwaveringly supports innovate ideas without any financial gain for itself.”



With financial support from Stars of Science, Dr. Al-Deri designed the algorithm model and successfully patented it. Shortly after graduating from Stars of Science, he founded the Early Intervention Center for Autism and Developmental Delays – the first early intervention centers in the MENA region (currently in Jordan and the UAE) powered by artificial intelligence for early diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders and intellectual disabilities.



Between the two centers, they have assessed approximately 2000 cases to date. “Using the tool, we found that 70 percent of the cases were found to be misdiagnosis of autism or intellectual difficulties, as confirmed by genetic testing, and we were able to reverse the diagnosis.”



According to Dr. Al Deri, with a remarkably high diagnosis accuracy percentage of 99 percent, his team is also able to devise better and personalized treatment plans for each child. These plans are closely monitored modified as per their progression.



“The tool first makes the diagnosis using artificial intelligence, the diagnosis is then confirmed by genetic testing and then precision medicine is delivered in the form of tailored treatment plans – a concrete example of sophisticated impactful healthcare in action.”



Al Deri’s relationship with Stars of Science started long before his participation in the show. “I grew up watching Stars of Science, right from the very first season. It fueled my love for science from a young age and I always wanted to participate in it, but I was waiting for the right time and the right idea, because I believed in its power and I wanted to ensure I used the opportunity wisely.



“And I was so right, it would have taken me at least 10 years, if not longer to achieve what I have in the last two years, thanks to Stars of Science.”



Speaking about the future, Dr. Al Deri said he aspires to see his tool being used as part of routine health checkups that all children undergo. “So many children and families must bear the consequences of late detection. I hope to see this change – early intervention can make all the difference. Something that can be solved in months can take years, all depending on how early or late it was detected and the best way to do this is to integrate tools like the Infant Intellectual Auto Classifier into routine checkups.”









