PVH invests in HSE for new work spaces

(MENAFN- Gransolar Group) PVH has recently implemented a new pre-assembly line at its factories in Spain, Saudi Arabia and the United States. This pre-assembly service of its tracker components allows PVH to reduce significantly the completion time of its projects and cut on-site installation time by more than 40%. To be able to offer this service, operators must handle heavy parts with their bare hands, so the company has made a significant investment in Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) to update and improve health and safety conditions at all workstations on this new line.



In this context, PVH is committed to the health and safety of all its employees, in any workspace. In the specific case of the pre-assembly line, specific actions have been implemented, such as the acquisition of ergonomic tools and workbenches, training in physical activity techniques given by a physiotherapist to the operators themselves, and the implementation of active breaks with video tutorials dedicated to improving posture and strengthening muscles.



Ergonomics played a prominent role in the activities of the 1st Safety, Health and Environment Week held by Gransolar Group in the context of the celebration of World HSE Day on April 28. Under the slogan “Safe & Care”, the company has added HSE principles as one of its core values. The Group’s HSE department has developed a series of workshops and activities for all Group employees, including ergonomics training sessions, conferences and talks on well-being and sessions dedicated to mental health in the work environment.



The company assures that these measures not only protect the individual safety of each worker, but also bring important benefits to the business strategy. Cristina Capellán, Global HSE Manager at PVH, assures that “When employees feel comfortable and free from any kind of threat, productivity increases, as they can concentrate better on their tasks and be more efficient in their work. A correct ergonomic arrangement of equipment, tools and furniture facilitates workflow and reduces fatigue, which translates into higher quality and quantity of production in both industrial and office environments”.



For companies such as PVH, which is responsible for the installation of large solar plants around the world, ergonomics also plays a key role in the field. Installers face unique challenges in terms of safety in outdoor environments and often in extreme weather conditions. Therefore, ensuring that equipment and work practices follow HSE guidelines is crucial to ensure the optimal health and performance of these workers.





