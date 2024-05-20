Jason Momoa 'Aquaman' Is Dating Latina Adria Arjona

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) It's official! Ricardo Arjona's daughter is the new girlfriend of Jason Momoa 'Aquaman'.

Jason Momoa made official his courtship with Adria Arjona, the eldest daughter of Ricardo Arjona.

What was an open secret was finally confirmed by the actor

Jason Momoa

himself, who through his Instagram account made official his courtship with

Adria Arjona, the eldest daughter of the Guatemalan singer-songwriter, Ricardo Arjona.

Momoa, famous for his iconic role as Aquaman in the DC cinematic universe

shared a carousel of images on his Instagram profile.

In the second photo of the publication, you can see Momoa enjoying dinner in the company of several friends, while the actor is sitting in a corner of the table hugging Adria Arjona from behind.

“Japan, you are a dream come true, you blew my mind. We are so grateful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure 'with my love'.“All my aloha,” the actor wrote, thus confirming his relationship with Arjona.

Rumors linking Momoa with Arjona gained strength after the actor appeared at the 2024 Basingstoke Comic Con, where he was asked if he was single, to which Jason responded:

“I'm in a relationship.”

Likewise, when asked who he is dating, the actor simply responded:

“You will find out very soon.“I've been in a relationship for a while.” Adria Arjona

was born in San Juan Puerto Rico in 1992 and is the eldest daughter of the Guatemalan singer and composer Ricardo Arjona, the offspring in his relationship with the Puerto Rican model Leslie Torres. During her childhood and adolescence, Adria grew up between Mexico City, Miami and New York, where she studied at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute to become an actress.

On August 19, 2018,

Arjona

announced through her Instagram account her engagement to her partner, Edgardo Canales, whom she married in 2019.

Although her foray into the film industry dates back to 2012 when she appeared in the short film "Loss", Arjona began to gain recognition in 2015 through her participation in the series

True Detective, in which she played Emily. She later joined the main cast of the series

Emerald City, to play Dorothy Gale.

He has starred in several films in recent years, including

“Pacific Rim Uprising,”“Life of the Party,”“6 Underground,”“Morbius” and“Triple Frontier.” Momoa and Arjona co-starred together in the film

“Sweet Girl”

in 2021, where they met. However, it is not until now that the relationship is known. According to what was reported by American media, sources close to Jason have reported that“they have been seeing each other for a while and are very happy together.”



