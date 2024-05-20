Madbouly Inspects Progress Of Cairo Metro Line 4, Phase 1

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, accompanied by Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir and other officials, inspected the progress of Cairo Metro Line 4's first phase on Monday. The line is a key project aimed at connecting the 6th of October City and New Cairo to the metro network, serving densely populated areas and expected to transport 1.5 million passengers daily upon completion of both phases.

During the inspection, Madbouly visited the Ahramat (Pyramids), Grand Egyptian Museum, and El-Rimaya stations, with civil work completion rates at 34%, 42%, and 37%, respectively. El Wazir reported that 83% of the restoration work around the museum had been completed in preparation for the Grand Egyptian Museum's opening.

Line 4, spanning 42 kilometres with 39 stations, is being built in two phases. The first phase, currently under construction by Egyptian national contracting companies, will stretch 19 kilometres with 17 stations, starting from the western Ring Road and ending in Fustat, Old Cairo.

The minister added that 29% of the civil work for the first phase's western part is complete, with tunnelling for the metro's two tunnels ongoing.

Later in the day, Madbouly and his entourage oversaw the trial passenger operation of the third segment of Cairo Metro Line 3's third phase. This segment, which began trial operations last Wednesday, spans 7.1 kilometres and includes five stations.

Madbouly and his companions boarded a metro train from Cairo University station to El-Tawfikeya station, observing passenger movement and the impact of the new stations on commutes.

The prime minister emphasised the government's commitment to developing public transportation using modern systems and expanding green transport options, highlighting President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's directives to continuously improve public transport services.

El Wazir explained that Line 3 serves as a crucial east-west connection in Greater Cairo and links various electric rail transport components. It will intersect with several existing and planned lines, including Line 1, Line 2, the light rail, monorail lines, and Line 6.

Line 3 will be supported by three maintenance workshops, including one of the largest in the Middle East and Africa, built on 65 acres and dedicated to light and heavy maintenance.



