The President Of Iran Dies In A Helicopter Crash

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
and his Foreign Minister died in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran, the government announced Monday.
Supreme Guide Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday appointed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as interim president and announced five days of mourning in the country.
The death of the 63-year-old Iranian president opens a period of political uncertainty in Iran, a heavyweight in the Middle East, at a time when the region is shaken by the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, an ally. of the Islamic Republic.
MENAFN20052024000218011062ID1108237366
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.