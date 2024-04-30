Lyricist Kausar Munir Comes On Board Anupam Kher Directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has roped in lyricist Kausar Munir to pen the songs for his upcoming directorial, 'Tanvi the Great'.

Kausar is renowned for her work in films like 'Ishaqzaade', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and the streaming series 'Rocket Boys', among others.

The film already boasts Oscar-winning music composer M. M. Keeravani and Keiko Nakahara as the Director of Photography (DOP).

On Tuesday, Anupam took to his Instagram to inform his 7.3 million followers about the new development on his film.

He shared a picture of himself with Kausar and the Oscar-winning music composer M. M. Keeravani.

The actor wrote in the caption:“Happy, Delighted, and Honoured to present Kausar Munir, the hugely talented lyricist of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat. She has added magic to the songs composed by #MMKeeravani with her soulful lyrics. Thank you, Kausar, for your warmth and brilliance during and after the making of our songs. I am fortunate to have you on our team of remarkable technicians. Jai Ho.”

Expressing her gratitude, Kausar said: " 'Tanvi the Great' is that rare film which combines the opportunity to convey a wonderful message, with an unforgettable working experience. I am honoured to be a part of the 'Tanvi the Great' family led by our amazing director, Anupam Kher. Thank you, Anupam, for the most fun, most warm, and most memorable music-making experience with you and the maestro M. M. Keeravani."

Produced under Anupam Kher Studios, 'Tanvi the Great' will soon arrive in cinemas.