South Korea To Monitor Impact Of US Tariff Hikes On Chinese Imports

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, May 21 (IANS) South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said on Tuesday the government will closely monitor the impact of Washington's recent decision to raise tariffs on some Chinese imports.

The remark came as the US announced last week its plans to raise tariffs on around $18 billion worth of imports from China, focusing on strategic sectors, such as solar cells, semiconductors and electric vehicles, reports Yonhap news agency.

"While South Korea has been posting export growth for seven consecutive months, the uncertainties in the global economy and trade environment have been growing," Choi said during a meeting with trade experts, referring to the latest US tariff hikes.

"In response, we need to assess the impact on the South Korean economy based on previous trade dispute cases and the current trade trend between the US and China, and come up with measures to prepare for various potential scenarios," Choi added.

Experts also urged the government to implement tailored measures for different businesses, including those operating in China and those competing with Chinese firms, as well as to monitor Beijing's response to the new US tariff policy.

Choi added that South Korea will continue to communicate with local businesses to help them maintain competitiveness in the global market.