Assam Tea Giving Freshness To The World, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed greetings on International Tea Day and said that tea from the northeastern state has been delivering freshness to many parts of the world.

Sarma wrote on his X handle, "Wherever you are in the world, when you sip your cup of tea in the morning, it's most likely from the lush tea gardens of Assam, delivering freshness to you."

"On #InternationalTeaDay, celebrating our tea garden workers and their hardwork, which we're committed to incentivise," he added.

The Chief Minister also posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tea garden at Assam during his visit to the state in March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited a tea garden near the Kaziranga National Park, and said, "...Assam Tea has made its way all over the world..."

Assam tea is renowned globally and the state is the country's largest tea-producing place.

Recently, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) -- a tea trading facility in the state -- sold Assam tea worth Rs 2,300 crore during the financial year 2023-24. The GTAC auctioned approximately 115 kg of Assam tea in that period, an official mentioned