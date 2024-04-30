Rising UK luxury car exports to neighbouring countries raise smuggling concerns

(MENAFN) Recent official data has revealed a significant and puzzling trend in the export of British luxury cars to Russia's neighboring countries, described as "unusual, unprecedented, and largely unexplained." According to HMRC data, British cars valued at up to £26 million were exported to Azerbaijan in February alone. This surge in exports has propelled Azerbaijan to become the UK's 17th largest car destination in the last quarter, surpassing longstanding markets such as Ireland, Portugal, and Qatar. The increase in exports to Azerbaijan has coincided with the imposition of sanctions on automobile exports to Russia.



With British car exports to Russia virtually halted due to sanctions, shipments to neighboring countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and Azerbaijan have spiked significantly. While the ultimate destination of these shipments cannot be definitively proven, there is mounting evidence to suggest that these countries are being utilized as conduits for smuggling prohibited goods into Russia, as reported by Sky News.



The latest HMRC data reveals that the average value of cars sent to Azerbaijan in the past three months exceeded £115,000, positioning this relatively small and economically developing nation as one of the most lucrative luxury car markets globally, alongside countries like Switzerland, Luxembourg, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Over the past two years, the total value of British car exports to Azerbaijan has reached £523 million, marking a stark increase compared to the £58 million exported in the preceding two years before the onset of sanctions.



This surge in luxury car exports to neighboring countries raises concerns about potential smuggling activities and circumvention of sanctions, prompting calls for further investigation and monitoring of trade flows in the region. The complex dynamics at play underscore the need for heightened scrutiny and cooperation among international authorities to address illicit trade practices and uphold sanctions regimes effectively.

