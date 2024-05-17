IPL 2024: Mumbai Vs Lucknow Match To Restart At 10.50 Pm After A Rain Break Of 45 Minutes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants was halted by unexpected and unseasonal rain with the players scurrying into the dressing rooms at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday. The proceedings were halted for around 45 minutes before the umpires decided to restart the proceedings at 10.50 pm with no loss of overs.

Mumbai Indians were cruising at 33 for no loss in the fourth over when the rain came pouring down, halting the proceedings. The ground staff rushed in with the covers and had the central square under protection at the earliest as the players rushed in to take shelter.

The Mumbai Indians were off to a good start chasing a target of 215 with Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis opening the innings. Rohit, who came in as an Impact Substitute, has struck two sixes and a four in his 13-ball unbeaten 20 while Brevis was on nine off 10 balls. Mumbai need 182 more runs off 97 balls when the match resumes.

The rain started around 10.05 pm and lasted for 15 minutes or so. The ground staff removed the covers and the super-soppers were pressed into action in the outfield as the umpires, who were on the ground with umbrellas kept a close watch.